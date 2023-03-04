GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Niles McKinley standout side receiver Chris Parry has been officially hired as the wide receivers coach at Thiel College.

Parry brings six years of Division I college coaching experience to the Tomcats.

Last season, he served as a defensive analyst at Pitt working with defensive backs.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, he spent five seasons as an offensive quality control coach at Youngstown State.

Following his high school career, Parry played collegiately at West Virginia University from 2014-17.