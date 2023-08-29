NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Warren G. Harding graduate Lynn Bowden was officially waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

NFL rosters were required to be trimmed to 53 players by 4 p.m.

During the preseason, Bowden caught three passes for 40 yards with the Saints.

He also was also utilized on special teams as a punt returner and kickoff returner.

Bowden originally signed as a free agent with the Saints in June.

The 25-year-old spent the entire 2022 season on the Patriots’ practice squad after being cut by the Dolphins at the end of training camp.

He was elevated to the Patriots’ active roster for one game during the season, seeing limited action at wide receiver.

Bowden was signed by New England to a futures contract in January but was released in May.

He missed the entire 2021 season with Miami with an injury. In 2020, he appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, finishing the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards. He was released by the Dolphins on August 30, 2022.

He was originally a third-round selection (No. 80 overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout college career at the University of Kentucky. He earned First Team All-America honors as a senior.