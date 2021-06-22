Former Valley baseball state champion transferring to Arkansas

WRREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Champion baseball standout Michael Turner has announced that he is transferring to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility.
He spent the past four seasons at Kent State. In 2019, he earned First Team All-MAC honors.
Last season, he batted .337 for the Golden Flashes with six home runs and 22 RBI’s in 25 games.
He also recorded five doubles and two triples with 30 runs scored this past season.
This summer, he spent time with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.
In 2017, he helped lead the Champion Baseball program to the first state title in program history.