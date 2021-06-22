Former Valley baseball state champion transferring to Arkansas

Michael Turner (28) of Kent State during an NCAA baseball game against Northern Illinois on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Kent, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

WRREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Champion baseball standout Michael Turner has announced that he is transferring to Arkansas for his final season of eligibility.

He spent the past four seasons at Kent State. In 2019, he earned First Team All-MAC honors.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be using my last year of eligibility at the University of Arkansas. I cannot wait to be apart of such a legendary program! Go Hogs! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GOrBmyMCSQ — Michael Turner (@MBTurner5) June 22, 2021

Last season, he batted .337 for the Golden Flashes with six home runs and 22 RBI’s in 25 games.

He also recorded five doubles and two triples with 30 runs scored this past season.

This summer, he spent time with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

In 2017, he helped lead the Champion Baseball program to the first state title in program history.