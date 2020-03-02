Live Now
Former Ursuline standout named to ACC All-Freshman Team

Pittsburgh Point Guard and Ursuline graduate Dayshanette Harris was named ACC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Monday.

Pittsburgh guard Dayshanette Harris (1) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Harris is just the second Panthers’ player in program history to earn a spot on the All-Freshman squad.

This season, Harris is averaging a team-high 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

She is currently fifth among freshmen in the ACC, and her 48 steals are ranked for the fifth most in program history by a freshman.

Harris and the Panthers will face off with Notre Dame Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

