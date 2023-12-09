YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Ursuline quarterback and University of Central Florida baseball player Brady Shannon announced his commitment to play football at Youngstown State.

After playing one year of baseball at UCF, he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and switch from baseball to football. Then on Saturday evening, announced on social media his decision to return to Youngstown.

Before graduating in the Class of 2022, Shannon led the Irish on the football field his senior season with 2,829 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 832 yards on the ground and 8 more rushing scores.

Youngstown State finished the year 8-5 after making the first trip to the playoffs for the program since 2016.