Chris Howell/The Herald-Times via Associated Press

David Collins committed to play for Clemson next season

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WKBN) – Former Ursuline standout David Collins, a transfer from South Florida, has committed to Clemson.

South Florida transfer David Collins tells me that he has committed to Clemson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2021

Collins averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 37.3% from three-point range this past season for the Bulls.

In 2020-21, the Tigers finished 16-8 overall and 10-6 in ACC.

Clemson was eliminated in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament by Rutgers (60-56).

Brad Brownell is set to begin his 12th season at Clemson this coming winter.