DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – Former Ursuline basketball standout David Collins is getting a shot at the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks Summer League team.

Collins concluded his college career as a graduate senior at Clemson. The school announced the NBA stint on social media.

He finished the season as the Tigers’ third-leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game. He shot 51.1% from the field and posted a mark of 38% from beyond the 3-point line.

Prior to his stint at Clemson, Collins played at South Florida from 2017-21 before transferring.

The Mavericks’ summer league team will play four games between July 8 and July 14. The summer league playoffs will begin on July 16.

Collins graduated from First Love Christian Academy in Pennsylvania, after transferring from Ursuline.