TRAFFORD, Pa. (WKBN) – A pair of local college basketball standouts from Westminster College earned postseason honors from the President’s Athletic Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Ursuline High School graduate Lindsay Bell was recegnized as an Honorable Mention All-PAC selection. Cardinal Mooney product Camden Hergenrother represented Westminster on the league’s Sportsmanship Team.

Bell averaged 9.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season and finished the year with nine double-doubles. Her rebounding average ranks fourth in the league.

Hergenrother finished the season averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game

Westsminster senior guard Natalie Murrio earned Second-Team All-PAC honors after averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.