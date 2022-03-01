SAN JOSE, California (WKBN) – One of the most accomplished MMA heavyweight fighters in history is in custody after his alleged involvement in a California shooting.

According to CBS Sports, San Jose Police Department said that Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday night after allegedly shooting a man. Police said Velasquez is in the Santa Clara County Jail.

Reports say that the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ESPN, Velasquez has a UFC record of (14-3). Velasquez won his first nine fights before defeating Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship in October 2010. Velasquez lost the title to Junior dos Santos in November 2011. Velasquez beat dos Santos to win the championship for a second time in December 2012.

Velasquez’s last UFC appearance was a loss to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

According to CBS Sports, Velasquez lost to his former UFC rival, the current WWE champion Brock Lesnar in 2019. According to Bleacher Report, Velasquez was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

San Jose Police said that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. According to Fox News, Velasquez is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.