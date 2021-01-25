Former Steelers’ wide receiver to play in Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Martavis Bryant (10) returns a kickoff during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

TORONTO, Ontario Canada (WKBN) – Former Steelers’ Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant is taking his talents to play for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh but missed the entire 2016 campaign after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s substance policy.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Bryant appeared in 36 games. He caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was traded to the Raiders in 2018, but later drew an indefinite suspension from the NFL for again violating the substance abuse policy. Bryant has not played in the NFL since.

Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie says he does not doubt Bryant’s talent, but “he has to learn the CFL game.”