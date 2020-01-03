Former Steelers’ Safety Troy Polamalu named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2012, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pittsburgh. Polamalu’s iconic football career is over. The eight-time Pro Bowl safety told the Uniontown Herald-Standard he informed Steelers chairman Dan Rooney on Thursday night, April […]

After being drafted in the first round in 2003, Polamalu started 142 games and made 32 interceptions and 778 tackles.

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Safety Troy Polamalu has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year went to eight Pro Bowls and led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances, including wins in Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

The complete list of finalists include:

Troy Polamalu, S — 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers

Edgerrin James, RB — 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Bryant Young, DT — 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Steve Atwater, S — 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

LeRoy Butler, S — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce, WR — 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 will be unveiled on the eve of Super Bowl LIV at 9 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.