Former Steelers linebacker retires at 28

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo announced his retirement on Sunday at 28-years-old after six seasons in the NFL.

Chickillo spent five seasons with Pittsburgh after being drafted in 2015 as a sixth-round pick out of the University of Miami.

He was mainly used as a reserve and was a productive member of the Steelers’ special teams unit.

Last season, Chickillo spent 11 games with the Denver Broncos after being on the Saints practice squad.

In his career, Chickillo recorded 108 tackles and 8.5 sacks.