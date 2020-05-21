Former Steelers linebacker leaving Pittsburgh for the Big Easy

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Anthony Chickillo has spent the past five seasons in Pittsburgh

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo has signed a one-year free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Chickillo has spent the past five seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft back in 2015 out of Miami, Florida.

During his time with the Steelers, the former Hurricane made a total of nine starts, tallying 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He was released from Pittsburgh back in March in a round of cost-cutting moves.