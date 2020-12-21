Former Steelers’ Linebacker, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dies

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 1996, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene gives a thumbs up in Sun Devil Stadium before taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX in Tempe, Ariz. “Kevin to me represents all the things you want in a Hall of Famer: great work ethic, passion and love for the game, great consistency,” said longtime NFL coach Dom Capers, who will present Greene for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Linebacker Kevin Greene has died at the age of 58.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement on Monday. No cause of death was revealed.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene. I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin’s memory.”

Greene spent three of his fifteen NFL seasons in Pittsburgh from 1993-95. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Panthers and 49ers in his career.

Green was inducted to Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

