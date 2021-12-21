TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The report says the signing is pending a physical.

Tampa Bay is seeking depth at the running back position after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

Bell is set to join his fourth team in the last two seasons.

Earlier this fall, the 29-year-old Bell appeared in five games for the Ravens, finishing his run in Baltimore with 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell split the 2020 campaign between the Jets and Chiefs. He rushed for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Kansas City.

He made 17 total starts for New York in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, rushing for 863 yards and three touchdowns.

In his five seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell was named to two Pro Bowls, piling up 7,996 yards with 42 total touchdowns.