AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – From the 330 to Toledo to the pros and now back to his roots, Cardinal Mooney alum Desmond Marrow is prepping for the opening of BTO Fit in Austintown.

“That exemplifies BTO, being from Youngstown, being from the South Side, state champion going to the NFL, all of those things. It just exemplifies me and where I come from,” Marrow said. “Especially with training, like it’s bigger than fitness, we’re literally helping these women and these men change their lifestyles and their bodies. We’re helping them get confidence, they getting a smile back, so helping others is one of my favorite things to do.”

He’s doing it with a couple of close friends and Valley standouts in former Ursuline football player Maurice Jones and pro boxer Vic Toney, who are each using their unique past experiences for all types of training.

“I was actually 315 pounds myself,” Jones said. “I lost 115 pounds. It took a year but, you know, I had to stay dedicated and stay confident in myself.”

“It’s like my destiny is to just implement all of the knowledge that I’ve gotten and developed on my journey and my boxing,” Toney said. “Just pass it down and show people that it’s not all blood, sweat and tears, but there’s some joy in it.”

The gym certainly isn’t open to just athletes, they have 300 female clients and options for kids too, including the BTO game room.

“My dad always used to say, a man’s gift makes room for him,” Marrow said. “I kind of didn’t really plan to train women like that, it just kind of happened like that. So that’s what God gave me to train, so that’s what I’m here to serve.”

BTO Fit is located in Austintown on Racoon Road next to Walrus Subs.