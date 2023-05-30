YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former South Range ace Jacob Gehring is entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at The Ohio State University.

The Buckeyes sophomore made the announcement on social media Tuesday, adding he had two years of college eligibility remaining.

Gehring made 21 appearances for Ohio State this past season and recorded 21 strikeouts in 19.2 innings of work.

In high school, Gehring helped lead the Raiders to the Division III State Championship in 2018 and was a member of the WKBN Diamond Kings. He also led South Range at the plate the following season, batting .415 and dazzled on the mound, posting an undefeated record of 8-0. His 100 strikeouts set a new single-season record. Gehring likewise tossed a perfect game, leading the Raiders to a school record of 24 victories.