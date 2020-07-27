Former Sharpsville standout lineman transferring to Big 12 Conference

Former Sharpsville Lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard has chosen to transfer to West Virginia

Ja'Quay Hubbard has already received interest from Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, and Florida, among others

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Sharpsville Lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard has chosen to transfer to West Virginia.

Hubbard, a 2019 Sharpsville High School graduate, signed with Virginia in December of 2018.

After a redshirt season with the Cavaliers at left tackle, he decided to pursue other opportunities with all four years of eligibility remaining.

During the pandemic, Hubbard has worked out twice a day, along with yoga sessions, and now stands a lean, 6’5″, 318 pounds.

Upon entering the NCAA portal, Hubbard drew immediate interest from numerous Power 5 schools, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Florida.

