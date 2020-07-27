Former Sharpsville standout lineman transferring to Big 12 Conference

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Sharpsville Lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard has chosen to transfer to West Virginia.
Hubbard, a 2019 Sharpsville High School graduate, signed with Virginia in December of 2018.
After a redshirt season with the Cavaliers at left tackle, he decided to pursue other opportunities with all four years of eligibility remaining.
During the pandemic, Hubbard has worked out twice a day, along with yoga sessions, and now stands a lean, 6’5″, 318 pounds.
Upon entering the NCAA portal, Hubbard drew immediate interest from numerous Power 5 schools, including Michigan, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Florida.