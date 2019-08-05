Former Scrappers player back with Indians, scheduled to start Monday night

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Aaron Civale will get his second major league start as the Indians host the Rangers at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Scrappers player Aaron Civale will come up from Triple-A Columbus Monday night and get the start against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field.

It will be Civale’s second start with the Indians.

He is getting the spot start for Danny Salazar, who is on the injured list with a groin strain.

Civale made his debut June 22, pitching six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The 24-year-old has gone 3-1 with Columbus in eight starts with a 2.13 ERA.

Civale spent 2016 with the Scrappers, making 13 starts with an ERA of 1.67 with 28 strikeouts.

First pitch between the Tribe and Rangers is slated for 7:10 p.m.