WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, former Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ manager and Cleveland Indians’ outfielder is being hired by the Washington Nationals organization.

The 42-year old will reportedly serve as the Nationals’ outfield/baserunning coordinator. The new position is the first MLB-affiliated job in his post-playing career.

Crisp spent last summer leading the Scrappers in the team’s inaugural season in the MLB Draft League.

The former switch-hitter played fifteen seasons in the Major Leagues with the Indians (two stints), Red Sox, Royals, and Athletics. He won a World Series with Boston in 2007.