Former Scrapper Triston McKenzie dazzles in debut with Indians in win over Tigers

Triston McKenzie struck out ten batters, the second most in club history in his Major League debut

Cleveland Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie warms up during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie warms up during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a night to remember for Indians’ pitcher Triston McKenzie Saturday night as he allowed just one run and earned the win in his Major League debut, topping the Tigers 6-1.

The former Scrapper went six innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run with 10 strikeouts.

The 10 strikeouts are second most in club history in a pitcher’s debut outing.

The only blemish for the 23-year old was a home run to Willi Castro in the 4th inning.

The game would stay 1-0 until the sixth inning when the Tribe plated four runs in the inning to take the lead for good.

Domingo Santana had 3 RBIs in the win.

McKenzie pitched for Mahoning Valley in 2016 with just a 0.55 ERA in nine starts with 55 strikeouts.

