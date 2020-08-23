Former Scrapper Triston McKenzie dazzles in debut with Indians in win over Tigers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a night to remember for Indians’ pitcher Triston McKenzie Saturday night as he allowed just one run and earned the win in his Major League debut, topping the Tigers 6-1.
The former Scrapper went six innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run with 10 strikeouts.
The 10 strikeouts are second most in club history in a pitcher’s debut outing.
The only blemish for the 23-year old was a home run to Willi Castro in the 4th inning.
The game would stay 1-0 until the sixth inning when the Tribe plated four runs in the inning to take the lead for good.
Domingo Santana had 3 RBIs in the win.
McKenzie pitched for Mahoning Valley in 2016 with just a 0.55 ERA in nine starts with 55 strikeouts.