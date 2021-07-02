Former Scrapper, Indians starting pitcher set for another rehab start with Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians announced that starting pitcher and former Mahoning Valley Scrapper Zach Plesac will have another rehab start with Double-A Arkon.

Plesac is set to pitch on Saturday night.

The former Scrapper had an up and down first rehab start with the Rubber Ducks on Tuesday. Plesac had a 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts before exiting in the 2nd, allowing three runs on three hits on 33 pitches.

He hasn’t pitched for the Indians since May 23.

In 10 starts this season, is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA.

Plesac and the Rubber Ducks will host Bowie on Saturday with first pitch slated for 7:05PM.