Former Scrapper & Indians’ prized prospect bound for the big leagues

Cleveland Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie throws a pitch during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ pitcher Triston McKenzie will make his Major League debut on Saturday against the Tigers.

The 23-year old is the Indians’ ninth-ranked prospect after previously being considered as the top Minor Leaguer in the entire organization. He was selected by Cleveland with the 42nd overall pick in the 2015 Draft.

McKenzie missed the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury.

With no Minor League season being played this summer, McKenzie has been pitching at the team’s alternate training site in Eastlake.

McKenzie hasn’t pitched competitively since 2018, when he posted a record of 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA at double-A Akron. He piled up 87 strikeouts with 90 2/3 innings.