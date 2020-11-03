Former Scrapper, Indians’ ace finalist for Cy Young award in the American League

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians ace pitcher and former Mahoning Valley Scrapper Shane Bieber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young award, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.
Bieber is a finalist along with Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.
The former Scrapper finished the year 8-1 with an ERA of 1.63 and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.
Bieber led the league in wins, ERAs and strikeouts.
The award will be given next week.