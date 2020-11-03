Former Scrapper, Indians’ ace finalist for Cy Young award in the American League

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shane Bieber is among three finalists for the AL Cy Young award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians ace pitcher and former Mahoning Valley Scrapper Shane Bieber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young award, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.

Bieber is a finalist along with Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The former Scrapper finished the year 8-1 with an ERA of 1.63 and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.

Bieber led the league in wins, ERAs and strikeouts.

The award will be given next week.