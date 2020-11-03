Former Scrapper, Indians’ ace finalist for Cy Young award in the American League

Sports

Shane Bieber is among three finalists for the AL Cy Young award

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians ace pitcher and former Mahoning Valley Scrapper Shane Bieber is a finalist for the American League Cy Young award, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced on Monday.

Bieber is a finalist along with Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The former Scrapper finished the year 8-1 with an ERA of 1.63 and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings.

Bieber led the league in wins, ERAs and strikeouts.

The award will be given next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com