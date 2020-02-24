Former Scrapper, current Indians’ top prospect invited to Major League camp

The Indians have invited former Mahoning Valley Scrapper and current top prospect Nolan Jones to Major League camp at Spring Training

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – The Indians have invited former Mahoning Valley Scrapper and current top prospect Nolan Jones to Major League camp at Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Jones has risen quickly through the organization, and appeared the Futures Game at Progressive Field last summer during All-Star game festivities.

Jones battled a thumb injury last season, but still managed to post an average of .272 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI’s between Class A Advanced Lynchburg and Double-A Akron.

The left-handed hitting third-baseman spent the 2017 season with the Scrappers, appearing in 62 games, batting .317 with 4 homers and 33 RBI’s.