Former Scrapper Aaron Civale to make MLB debut Saturday with Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ Pitcher Aaron Civale will make his Major League debut for the Cleveland Indians on Saturday against the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Cleveland is in need of a starter, after placing Mike Clevinger on the 10-day Injured List with a sprained ankle.

According to MLB.com, Civale is ranked as the Indians’ #24 prospect.

Civale spent the 2016 season at Mahoning Valley, after being selected in the third round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

In one season with the Scrappers, the 24-year old made thirteen starts, posting a record of 0-2 with a 1.67 ERA. He struck out 28 batters in 37 2/3 innings of work.

This season, Civale has pitched at both double-A and triple-A. He was a perfect 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA at Akron. After being promoted to Columbus, he has a 3.38 ERA in 10 2/3 innings, with sixteen strikeouts.