Former Scrapper Aaron Civale to make MLB debut Saturday with Indians

Former Mahoning Valley Scrappers' Pitcher Aaron Civale will make his Major League debut for the Cleveland Indians on Saturday against the Tigers

Civale set for major league debut with Indians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ Pitcher Aaron Civale will make his Major League debut for the Cleveland Indians on Saturday against the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Cleveland is in need of a starter, after placing Mike Clevinger on the 10-day Injured List with a sprained ankle.

According to MLB.com, Civale is ranked as the Indians’ #24 prospect.

Civale spent the 2016 season at Mahoning Valley, after being selected in the third round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

In one season with the Scrappers, the 24-year old made thirteen starts, posting a record of 0-2 with a 1.67 ERA. He struck out 28 batters in 37 2/3 innings of work.

This season, Civale has pitched at both double-A and triple-A. He was a perfect 4-0 with a 2.67 ERA at Akron. After being promoted to Columbus, he has a 3.38 ERA in 10 2/3 innings, with sixteen strikeouts.

