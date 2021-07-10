Former San Francisco 49ers tight end dies at 49

Atlanta Falcons Ray Buchanan (34) intercepts a Steve Young pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark (85) during second half play in Atlanta Sunday, Nov. 15, 1998. Buchanan returned the ball to the one yard line to set up a Falcons touchdown. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (WKBN) – Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Clark has died at the age of 49, his family announced on Friday.

The specific cause of death was not disclosed, but the family says Clark’s passing was unexpected.

His family also noted that he may have been suffering from the effects of head trauma sustained during his football career.

Clark’s family said that it plans to participate in brain research to see if he had CTE.

He was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 1997 after his time at Stanford. Clark played four seasons in the league, all with the 49ers, before injures cut his career short.

He had 92 catches for 909 yards and four touchdowns in those four seasons with San Francisco.