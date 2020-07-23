Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Bowler dies

Carlton Haselrig is the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s, has died at the age of 54 of natural causes.

He is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships.

Haselrig won heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown.

He had reportedly been in declining health in recent years.

Haselrig started 47 games in the NFL before his career was cut short due to off-the-field issues.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1992 while playing in Pittsburgh. He spent four seasons with the Steelers and finished his career as a member of the New York Jets.