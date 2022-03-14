MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder Andrew McCutchen is reportedly signing a free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Daniel Álvarez-Montes was the first to report the signing.

The 5-time All Star spent the past three seasons with the Phillies, and previously spent time with the Giants and Yankees.

McCutchen hit .222 for Philadelphia in 2021.

The 35-year old spent nine seasons in Pittsburgh, batting .291 with 203 home runs and 725 RBI’s.

McCutchen was named the 2013 NL MVP, and also finished in the top-five MVP votes in three other seasons.