PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Every year on July 1, a former Pirates outfielder receives a pretty penny from the New York Mets.

In the baseball world, July 1 is known as Bobby Bonilla Day. Bobby Bonilla was released from his contract with the Mets in 1999, but the team still owed him $5.9 million, according to ESPN.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Bonilla’s agent negotiated the deal so his remaining earnings would be deferred for 10 years. As a result, Bonilla is receiving a total of $29.8 million spread over 25 years.

Therefore, every July 1, Bonilla receives $1.2 million from the Mets. Bonilla will receive the payment until 2035. Bonilla has been receiving the payment since 2010.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, the Mets ownership was investing in Bernie Madoff, who had an account that was originally earning higher returns on that money than the interest that would be owed to Bonilla. It was later discovered that Madoff was operating a historic Ponzi scheme.

Bonilla will receive another 13 payments at $1.19 million per year, totaling $15 million.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, there have been no discussions to buy out the remainder of his deal.

During his six-year career for the Pirates from 1986-1991, Bonilla was a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient.

According to MLB.com, Bonilla also played for the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals during his 15-year MLB career (1986-2001). During that time, he also had two separate stints with the New York Mets (1992-1994, 1999).

Bonilla won a World Series title with the Florida Marlins in 1997.