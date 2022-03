DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitcher Chad Kuhl is reportedly in agreement on a free agent contract with the Rockies.

Kuhl was Pittsburgh’s opening day starter in 2021.

His new deal is reportedly worth $3 million plus incentives.

To this point, Kuhl has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh after being selected in the ninth round in 2013.

In five seasons in the big league, Kuhl has amassed a career record of 25-30 with a 4.44 ERA in 100 total appearances.