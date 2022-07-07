LOA ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Former Pirates’ No. 1 overall draft pick Henry Davis was one of two Pittsburgh prospects named to the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures game on Thursday.

Davis, a standout catcher drafted first overall in 2021, is joined by Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows who was also named to the roster.

Davis is currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 catching prospect in the game. He started the season at High-A Greensboro, where he batted .341 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. He was later promoted to Altoona.

According to a release from the Pirates, Davis will be the first catcher to represent the Pirates organization at the Futures Game since Elias Diaz in 2015.

Burrows was selected by the Pirates in the 11th round of the 2018 draft. He entered Thursday ranked first among all Pirates full-season minor leaguers in ERA (3.52) and WHIP (1.14), and second in strikeouts (81) and batting average against (.221).

The Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It will be televised on MLB Network.