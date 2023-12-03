NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The announcement was made at the Major League Baseball winter meetings, which are taking place this week in Nashville, Tennessee.

Leyland managed Pittsburgh from 1986-1996, posting a record of 851-863. He also managed the Miami Marlins (1997-98), Colorado Rockies (1999) and Detroit Tigers (2006-13).

He was twice named Manager of the Year in 1990 and 1992 with Pittsburgh and again in 2006 with Detroit.

He led the Pirates to three consecutive division titles from 1990-92. He did the same with Detroit from 2011-13. He is one of just two managers in baseball history to win three straight division titles with two franchises.

Leyland led the Marlins to the 1997 World Series title.

During his 22-year managerial career, he piled up 1,769 victories.

The 78-year-old received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He becomes the 23rd manager in the hall.

The 2024 Hall of Fame induction will take place on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Cooperstown, New York.