CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Colin Moran has officially signed a one-year free-agent contract with the National League Central foe Cincinnati Reds.

The deal is reportedly worth $1 million.

The 29-year old was part of the 2018 trade between Pittsburgh and Houston that sent Gerrit Cole to the Astros and brought Moran, Joe Musgrove, Michael Feliz, and Jason Martin to Pittsburgh.

Moran spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh he batted .269 with 44 home runs playing both first and third base for the Pirates.