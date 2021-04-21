Former Pirates fan favorite announces retirement from baseball

FILE – In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Neil Walker runs on the way to scoring against the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game in Minneapolis. Walker announced his retirement Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at age 35 after 12 major league seasons. Walker hit .231 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 games with Philadelphia this year. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

In seven seasons with the Pirates, Neil Walker batted .272 with 93 home runs and 418 RBI's.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Pirates fan favorite Neil Walker has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

In seven seasons with the Pirates, Walker batted .272 with 93 home runs and 418 RBI’s.



He also spent time in the Major Leagues with the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins, and Phillies.

A Pittsburgh native, Walker helped lead the Pirates to the postseason in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15.

The 35-year old says he plans to stay around the game, including potentially working with the Pirates as a broadcaster.