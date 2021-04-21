Former Pirates fan favorite announces retirement from baseball

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Pirates fan favorite Neil Walker has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.
In seven seasons with the Pirates, Walker batted .272 with 93 home runs and 418 RBI’s.
He also spent time in the Major Leagues with the Mets, Brewers, Yankees, Marlins, and Phillies.
A Pittsburgh native, Walker helped lead the Pirates to the postseason in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15.
The 35-year old says he plans to stay around the game, including potentially working with the Pirates as a broadcaster.