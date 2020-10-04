Former Pirates’ catcher Cervelli announces retirement after 13 MLB seasons

Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli looks on during the seventh inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Baltimore. The Marlins won 1-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli has announced his retirement after a 13-year major league career.

Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions.

He also had concussions in 2018 and 2019.

A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.

He won a World Series championship as a backup with the 2009 Yankees.