Former Pirates’ catcher Cervelli announces retirement after 13 MLB seasons

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli has announced his retirement after a 13-year major league career.
Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions.
He also had concussions in 2018 and 2019.
A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves.
He won a World Series championship as a backup with the 2009 Yankees.