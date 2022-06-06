NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms’ forward and current Winnipeg Jets standout Kyle Connor was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy by the National Hockey League Monday night.

The Lady Byng Award is presented to the player deemed the most sportsmanlike in the National Hockey League.

The former Phantom was tied for the second fewest minor penalties in the NHL this past season.

Connor was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time.

It is the first time he has won the award and the first in Jets’ franchise history.