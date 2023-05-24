SUNRISE, Fla. (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantom Ryan Lomberg netted one of four Florida goals on Wednesday night, as the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida won the series four games to none.

Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winner in thrilling fashion with four seconds remaining in the third period.

Lomberg’s second period goal was his third career postseason tally. All three of his playoff goals came with the Panthers over the last three seasons.

The former Phantom is in his fifth NHL season and has 20 points for Florida this season. Lomberg captained the Phantoms in the 2014-2015 season, scoring 24 goals with 19 assists and led the Phantoms to a trip to the postseason.

Lomberg and the Panthers advance to face the winner of the Golden Knights/Dallas Stars series.