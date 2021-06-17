Former Ohio State quarterback thankful for new opportunity with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – New Steelers’ quarterback and former Ohio State product Dwayne Haskins says that he is ready to move on from his time from Washington and prove Pittsburgh right for taking a chance on him.

“I just wanted to prove to the coaching staff and my teammates how much I love football,” Haskins said Thursday. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here and showing them that my mind is in the right place, and I’m willing to work to be able to show my talents and be able to work and earn a spot here.”

Haskins played in just nine games for the Washington Football Team in 2019, completing just 119 passes out of 203 with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The former Buckeye also says that he has been vaccinated for COVID-19 after not wanting to at first. He collected fines in his time with Washington for breaking coronavirus protocols and was also benched after four games.

“I just wanted to be at a place where I felt like I was wanted, and I feel like I’m wanted here,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be somewhere where I just feel I can be myself and play ball and not have to worry about all the other stuff that comes along with it.”