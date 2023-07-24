HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has officially signed his rookie contract.

The deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $36.3 million, and is fully guaranteed. The contract includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million which is fully

Stroud was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April.

The former Buckeye was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and leaves Ohio State with 16 passing and total offense records.

Stroud threw for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns this past season. His 8,123 career passing yards are the second-most in program history.

As a starter, he won 21 games for the Buckeyes and led the nation in pass efficiency rating (177.7) in 2022.

Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.