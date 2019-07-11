Former NFL player “Boom” Herron hosting free football camp Friday at Warren Harding

Buffalo Bills running back Boom Herron (38) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The former Harding and Ohio State standout played four years in the NFL with the Bengals, Colts, and Bills

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding standout Daniel “Boom” Herron is back in town and hosting a youth football camp Friday.

The event will take place at Mollenkopf Stadium on the campus of Warren Harding High School Friday, July 12th.

The camp is free to all participants grades K-8 and runs from 5:00-8:30 PM. Registration begins at 4:30 at the stadium.

Herron is a Warren native and 2007 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. He went on to become a four-year letterman at Ohio State and was drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

During his professional career, he played for the Bengals, Colts, and Bills before retiring from the NFL in 2016.