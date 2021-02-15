Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room

by: Associated Press

En esta imagen del 4 de octubre de 2014, el wide receiver de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay Vincent Jackson corre con el balón en la segunda mitad del juego ante los Saints de Nueva Orleans, en Nueva Orleans. (AP Foto/Bill Haber, Archivo)

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) – Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday. Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

