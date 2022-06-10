WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was the ninth annual Inspiring Minds Celebrity Golf Outing at Avalon Lakes Country Club on Friday. It was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the event has been held.

Over a dozen former NFL players were on hand Friday, and for one, it was a very special homecoming.

“It feels great, good to be back home,” said Warren Harding graduate Dan “Boom” Herron. “Anytime I can come back home and give back to the community it is a great thing.”

The Ohio State standout was back home in Trumbull County playing in the outing with Inspiring Minds founder and fellow Raider Deryck Toles. The organization educates and exposes youth to opportunities, like college visits.

“I think it is awesome, I watched these guys grow up,” said Toles. “I watched them through their whole career. It is very humbling to see them come back and support our work and give back to their community.”

Herron played four seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Colts and Bills, and we are all used to seeing him in the end zone, but what about the golf game?

“Umm, it is solid, it is solid,” Herron said. “I think I am a pretty good athlete, so I kind of just let that take over. For a great cause so it is just a great time. Build relationships on the golf course, a lot of connections so get out here, have some fun and try to hit them straight.”

The proceeds from the event are one of the major sources of money for the organization.

“We have a tremendous need here,” said Toles. “Every year, we have about 200-300 kids on our waiting list. So we know there is a need for what we have so events like this help us feed our students, go on college visits, help them with tutoring and really having them be successful in life.”