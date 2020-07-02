Former New Castle football standout named to Big Ten Network All-Decade team

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker, right, scores a touchdown in front of Tulsa wide receiver Justin Hobbs after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State’s ball-hawking defense has given quarterbacks fits in the first two games against overmatched opponents. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Former New Castle standout and Ohio State product Malik Hooker was named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

The former Red Hurricane was named a unanimous First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection for his play in the 2016 season. He also finished as a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s top defensive back.

Hooker appeared in 26 career games for the Buckeyes, racking up 84 tackles with seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

In his final season wearing Scarlet and Gray, Hooker finished third in the country with seven interceptions. He also led the FBS with three interceptions for a touchdown, which is a program single-season and career record.

Following his college career, he was selected 15th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.