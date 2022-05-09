HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will join the field this summer for the SRX Racing series finale at Sharon Speedway.

Elliott, who currently leads the Cup Series standings this season, joins a star-studded field that already includes seven-time NASCAR winner Ryan Blaney and his father, 17-year NASCAR veteran driver Dave Blaney.

“I’m excited to get back in one of the SRX cars this season,” said Elliott in a press release Monday. “Last season was a lot of fun and a cool memory for me competing against my dad. The opportunity to race at Sharon Speedway and compete on dirt against the likes of Ryan and Dave Blaney and some guys I’ve looked up to my entire career is really appealing. I’m looking forward to the race, seeing all of the fans come out and hopefully I do well again.”

The Superstar Racing Experience will take place on July 23 at the Sharon Speedway. The race will be televised on CBS at 8 p.m.