BALTIMORE (WKBN) — The Baltimore Ravens officially announced quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night due to his ongoing knee injury.

The 2019 NFL MVP will miss his fourth straight game after suffering a knee sprain on Dec. 4 against the Denver Broncos. In turn, Tyler Huntley will make his fourth consecutive start for Baltimore.

Huntley’s first start came in a 16-14 win over the Steelers on Dec. 11 and has a 2-1 record in Jackson’s absence.

The Ravens face the Steelers (7-8) on Sunday Night Football with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.