Former Mooney soccer standout to play for Puerto Rican Women’s National Team

Cardinal Mooney graduate Juliana Vazquez is set to play two "friendly" soccer games with the Puerto Rican Women's National Soccer Team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney graduate Juliana Vazquez is set to play two “friendly” soccer games with the Puerto Rican Women’s National Soccer Team.

Huracan Azul PR will face the Dominican Republic on both Thursday night, and again on Sunday afternoon.

The games will take place in Santa Domingo, DR.

Vazquez is a 2015 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. She later went on to play four years at Pittsburgh in the college ranks.

Vazquez is the second member of her family to play professional sports. Her older brother Boo Vazquez played baseball at Pitt and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010.