Former Mooney linebacker leaving Big Ten for Big Blue Nation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney grad Luke Fulton is transferring from Michigan State to the University of Kentucky.
The Spartans sophomore made the announcement on social media:
Fulton was a three-year starter at Cardinal Mooney and recorded 98 total tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks his senior season.
He was one of the top-rated linebackers in the country, with a total of 33 Division I college offers coming out of high school.
Because he was red-shirted his freshman year at Michigan State, Fulton will have four years of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.