Former Mooney linebacker leaving Big Ten for Big Blue Nation

Luke Fulton was one of the top-rated linebackers in the country coming out of high school

Luke Fulton Michigan State Linebacker

Courtesy: Michigan State Athletics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney grad Luke Fulton is transferring from Michigan State to the University of Kentucky.

The Spartans sophomore made the announcement on social media:

Fulton was a three-year starter at Cardinal Mooney and recorded 98 total tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks his senior season.

He was one of the top-rated linebackers in the country, with a total of 33 Division I college offers coming out of high school.

Because he was red-shirted his freshman year at Michigan State, Fulton will have four years of eligibility remaining at Kentucky.

