PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former MLB pitcher who is also the father of a Pirates’ fan favorite has died, according to multiple reports.

CBS Pittsburgh is reporting that Tom Walker, the father of Neil Walker, has died. He was 74 years old.

Tom’s seven-year career began in 1972 with the Montreal Expos. He went on to play for the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and California Angels. CBS Pittsburgh reports that he joined the Pirates in Spring Training in 1978 and retired before Pittsburgh won the World Series in 1979.

A cause of death was not released by CBS Pittsburgh.

His son, Neil, was a second baseman for the franchise from 2009-2015 and he led the Pirates to three MLB playoff appearances from 2013-2015. Neil is a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast team.