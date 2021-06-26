Former McDonald softball standout heading from Dayton to the Big Ten

Megan Ward (13) of the Dayton Flyers during an NCAA softball game against the Miami Redhawks on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WKBN) – Former McDonald Blue Devils softball standout Megan Ward is transferring from Dayton to Illinois to continue her playing career.

Ward will be a sophomore in her first season for the Illini.

In her freshman year at Dayton, Ward was named to the NFCA Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team, A10 Conference Second Team, and A10 Conference All-Rookie Team.

She led the A-10 conference in hits with 68, batting average at .417, runs with 28 and assists with 71.

While at McDonald, Ward helped lead the Blue Devils to the Regional trip in school history. In her four years, she posted a .692 which is a state record.

She joins fellow former Valley standouts Addy Jarvis (Mathews/YSU) and Avrey Steiner (Lakeview) with the Illini.